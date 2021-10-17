WAU vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sheffield Shield 2021-22 Match, October 17, 08:00 am IST

WAU vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sheffield Shield 2021-22 match between Western Australia and Tasmania: Western Australia and Tasmania will lock horns against each other in the fourth match of the Sheffield Shield 2021-22. The promising game of cricket will be hosted at the WACA Ground in Perth at 08:00 am IST from October 17, Sunday. Western Australia and Tasmania will be on the same page while coming into the Sunday contest.

Both the teams had similar starts in the Sheffield Shield 2021-22 as their first games in the competition ended in a tie. Western Australia’s first match was against South Australia while Tasmania faced Queensland.

Tasmania will hope for another scintillating performance from Tim Ward who was the highest run-getter for his team in their first match. Western Australia, on the other hand, will have their eyes on the players including Hilton Cartwright, skipper Shaun Marsh, and Cameron Green.

Ahead of the match between Western Australia and Tasmania; here is everything you need to know:

WAU vs TAS Telecast

Western Australia vs Tasmania game will not be telecasted in India

WAU vs TAS Live Streaming

The Sheffield Shield 2021-22 is streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAU vs TAS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the WACA Ground in Perth at 08:00 am IST on October 17, Sunday.

WAU vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cameron Green

Vice-Captain: Josh Inglis

Suggested Playing XI for WAU vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis

Batters: Jordan Silkn, Tim Ward, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green

All-rounders: Beau Webster

Bowlers: Sam Rainbird, Cameron Gannon, Jhye Richardson

WAU vs TAS Probable XIs:

Western Australia: Jhye Richardson, Josh Philippe, Sam Whiteman, Cameron Bancroft, Shaun Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Joel Paris, Cameron Gannon, Matthew Kelly, Hilton Cartwright, Josh Inglis

Tasmania: Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Gabe Bell, Jarrod Freeman, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Charlie Wakim, Beau Webster (c), Jordan Silk, Tim Ward

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here