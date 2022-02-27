WAW vs SAU-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 match, February 27, 05:00 AM IST

WAW vs SAU-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 match between Western Australia Women and South Australia Women: The eighth match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 will see Western Australia Women squaring off against South Australia Women. The match will be conducted at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide at 05:00 AM IST on February 27. The two teams will be making their opening match in the 50-over tournament on Sunday.

Western Australia Women will start the game as favourites as they have enjoyed good success over South Australia Women in the past. In their last four games, Western Australia have secured victory on three occasions. Led by Chloe Piparo, the team has picked up a balanced squad. The skipper and Amy Edgar are likely to lead the batting unit while the team will rely on Taneale Peschel and Sheldyn Copper with the ball.

As far as South Australia Women are concerned, the team hasn’t lived up to their reputation in the past few years. South Australia will also be missing the services of their key players including Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath, and Darcie Brown due to the Women’s World Cup. In the absence of the aforementioned players, the responsibility falls on Jemma Barsby, Bridget Patterson, and Josephine Dooley to take the team through in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Western Australia Women and South Australia Women; here is everything you need to know:

WAW vs SAU-W Telecast

The WAW vs SAU-W match will not telecast in India.

WAW vs SAU-W Live Streaming

The Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WAW vs SAU-W Match Details

The WAW vs SAU-W match will be played at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide at 05:00 AM IST on February 27, Sunday.

WAW vs SAU-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Bridget Patterson

Vice-Captain- Amy Edgar

Suggested Playing XI for WAW vs SAU-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josephine Dooley, Tegan McPharlin

Batters: Bridget Patterson, Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo, Amy Edgar

All-rounders: Eliza Doddridge, Brooke Harris

Bowlers: Taneale Peschel, Alex Price, Sheldyn Cooper

WAW vs SAU-W Probable XIs:

Western Australia Women: Zoe Britcliffe, Piepa Cleary, Chloe Piparo, Ashley Day, Mathilda Carmichael, Maia Bouchier, Amy Edgar, Maddy Darke, Peppy Stockwell, Sheldyn Cooper, Taneale Peschel.

South Australia Women: Tegan McPharlin, Anne O’Neil, Kate Peterson, Bridget Patterson, Emma de Broughe, Courtney Webb, Ellie Falconer, Eliza Doddridge, Alex Price, Brooke Harris, Josephine Dooley.

