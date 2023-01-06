WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Wellington Blaze women vs Central Hinds women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

WB-W vs CH-W Team Prediction and Suggestions for match between Wellington Blaze women and Central Hinds women team: Wellington Blaze women will take on Central Hinds women at Wellington’s Basin Reserve in the 14th match of the Women’s Super-Smash. This matchup is a tale of two teams with contrasting forms presently.

Wellington are in fine form at the moment, winning all their matches this season with four victories in four games. Their superb form places them comfortably on top of the table with 16 points. The side recorded a convincing 59-run victory in their last match against Northern District women.

ALSO READ | ‘We’re Slightly in a Different Stage’: Rahul Dravid Hints at Looking Beyond Kohli, Rohit in T20Is

On the other hand, the Central Hinds are having a terrible season losing all their games so far. They are yet to open their points tally this campaign after suffering four defeats so far. They succumbed to a 10-run defeat at the hands of Auckland women. Despite the loss, Natalie Dodd recorded an impressive score of 60, one of the few highlights of their match.

Wellington Blaze would consider themselves clear favourites to win this game considering their own dominant form and the shaky confidence of their opponents.

WB-W vs CH-W Telecast

This match will not be telecast in India

WB-W vs CH-W Live Streaming

The match between WB-W vs CH-W is available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

WB-W vs CH-W Match Details

The Wellington Blaze women vs Central Hinds women match will be played on Saturday, January 7 at 2:30 am IST.

The WB-W vs CH-W team prediction

Captain: Amelia Kerr

Vice-captain: Leigh Kasperek

Suggested Playing XI for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Natalie Dodd, Jessica McFadyen

Batter: Maddy Greens, Thamsyn Newton, Rebecca Burns

All-rounders: Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Hannah Rowe

Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson

ALSO READ | ‘Sethi’s Comments on Social Media Platform Are Baseless’: ACC Responds to PCB Chief’s Tweet on Asia Cup 2023

WB-W vs CH-W Possible Starting XI:

Wellington Blaze women cricket team: Jessica McFadyen, Maddy Greens, Rebecca Burns, Thamsyn Newton, Leigh Kasperek, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Nicole Baird, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh, Xara Jetly

Central Hinds women cricket team: Natalie Dodd, Mikaela Greig, Emily Cunningham, Claudia Green, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Flora Devonshire, Georgia Atkinson, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here