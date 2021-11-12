WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for New Zealand Women’s ODD 2021/22 match, November 13, 3:00 AM IST

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s New Zealand Women’s ODD 2021/22 match between Wellington Blaze Women and Canterbury Magicians Women: In the eighth match of the New Zealand Women’s ODD 2021/22, Wellington Blaze Women will be squaring off against Canterbury Magicians Women. The two teams will play against each other at the Karori Park in Wellington at 3:00 AM IST on November 13, Saturday.

This will be the third time that the two teams will be playing against each other in the One-Day competition. In both the previous games, Wellington Blaze Women delivered clinical performances to secure a victory. The first match saw Wellington winning by 39 runs and they followed it up with another victory in the second game by two wickets.

Playing the Saturday contest, Canterbury Magicians Women will be hoping to break the shackles to put an end to their losing streak. Wellington Blaze Women, on the other hand, will have their eyes on continuing their unbeaten run against Magicians Women.

Ahead of the match between Wellington Blaze Women and Canterbury Magicians Women; here is everything you need to know:

WB-W vs CM-W Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Wellington Blaze Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women match in India.

WB-W vs CM-W Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Wellington Blaze Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

WB-W vs CM-W Match Details

Wellington Blaze Women will be playing against Canterbury Magicians Women at the Karori Park in Wellington at 3:00 AM IST on November 13, Saturday.

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Amy Satterthwaite

Vice-Captain- Maddy Green

Suggested Playing XI for WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jessica McFadyen

Batters: Maddy Green, Kirsty Nation, Rebecca Burns

All-rounders: Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Jacinta Savage

Bowlers: Leigh Kasperek, Jessica Simmons, Natasha Codyre

WB-W vs CM-W Probable XIs:

Wellington Blaze Women: Rebecca Burns, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (c), Georgia Plimmer, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Natasha Codyre, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty

Canterbury Magicians Women: Frances Mackay (c), Emma Kench, Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Abigale Gerken, Kirsty Nation, Laura Hughes (wk), Melissa Banks, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen

