WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women's Super Smash 2021-22 match, December 19, 02:40 am IST

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Wellington Blaze and Canterbury Magicians: Wellington Blaze and Canterbury Magicians will go up against each other in their ninth match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. The match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington at 02:40 am IST on December 19, Sunday.

The two teams previously locked horns with each other in the curtain-raiser of the T20 Championship. The game witnessed domination by Wellington Blaze as they secured a victory by 44 runs. Wellington defended a low total of 145 runs in 20 overs to get off to a winning start. Playing the Sunday encounter, Canterbury Magicians will be hoping for revenge.

Talking about the overall performance, Blaze are currently second in the points table after winning their first two matches. The team outperformed Central Hinds in their second match. Canterbury Magicians, on the other hand, won their second game against Central Hinds to occupy fourth place with four points.

Ahead of the match between Wellington Blaze and Canterbury Magicians; here is everything you need to know:

WB-W vs CM-W Telecast

Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians game will not be telecasted in India

WB-W vs CM-W Live Streaming

The WB-W vs CM-W fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WB-W vs CM-W Match Details

The WB-W vs CM-W match will be hosted at the Basin Reserve in Wellington at 02:40 am IST on December 19, Sunday.

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Frances Mackay

Vice-Captain- Amy Satterthwaite

Suggested Playing XI for WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Laura Hughes, Jessica McFadyen

Batters: Maddy Green, Kristy Nation, Rebecca Burns

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay

Bowlers: Thamsyn Newton, Lea Tuhuhu, Jess Kerr

WB-W vs CM-W Probable XIs:

Wellington Blaze: Leigh Kasperek, Caitlin King, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Rebecca Burns, Sophie Devine, Natasha Codyre, Jess Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Thamsyn Newton

Canterbury Magicians: Jessica Simmons, Lea Tuhuhu, Laura Hughes (wk), Natalie Cox, Kristy Nation, Emma Kench, Sarah Asmussen, Jacinta Savage, Gabby Sullivan, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay

