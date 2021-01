WB-W vs NS-W Dream11 Predictions, Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Spirit Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

WB-W vs NS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WB-W vs NS-W Dream11 Best Picks / WB-W vs NS-W Dream11 Captain / WB-W vs NS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Wellington Blaze will take on Northern Spirit in the 12th match of the Women’s Super Smash series on Saturday. Currently, Spirit are at the top of the table with three wins in four matches, but that can change if they lose to Blaze, who are one of the toughest sides in the fray.With two wins in three matches, Blaze are at the third position. The last time the two teams faced each other, Spirit scraped out a last ball victory. Blaze will try to avenge that loss in the upcoming match which will be played at 4:10 AM IST at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

All matches of the Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 can be watched online on FanCode.

January 9 – 04:10 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Basin Reserve, Wellington

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 WB-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Spirit Women

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 WB-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Spirit Women captain: Eimear Richardson

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 WB-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Spirit Women vice-captain: Maddy Green

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 WB-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Spirit Women wicketkeeper: Jessica McFadyen

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 WB-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Spirit Women batswomen: Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Brooke Halliday, Katie Gurrey

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 WB-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Spirit Women all-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Eimear Richardson, Nensi Patel

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 WB-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Spirit Women bowlers: Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Lauren Heaps

WB-W vs NS-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Wellington Blaze Women probable playing 11 against Northern Spirit Women: Jessica McFadyen (WK), Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Bethany Molony, Thamsyn Newton

WB-W vs NS-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Spirit Women probable playing 11 against Wellington Blaze Women: Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Katie Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Olivia Lobb (WK), Felicity Leydon-Davis, Lucy Boucher, Alisha Rout, Nensi Patel, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lauren Heaps