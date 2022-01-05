WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women's Super Smash 2021-22 match, January 06, 03:40 am IST

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Wellington Blaze Women and Otago Sparks Women: Wellington Blaze Women and Otago Sparks Women will go up against each other in the 19th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. The match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington at 03:40 am IST on January 06, Thursday.

Wellington Blaze Women are in excellent form in the tournament. The team is churning out exceptional performances to continue its unbeatable ride. Blaze Women have won all their five matches in the tournament so far to sit at second place with 20 points.

Otago Sparks Women, on the other hand, are atop the standings with 24 points under their belt. The team has featured in seven league games so far, winning six and losing one.

Notably, Otago’s only loss in the competition came against Wellington Blaze by 66 runs. Otago batters failed to make an impact with the willow during the game as they could score only 91 runs while chasing 157. The cricket fans can expect a cracker of the game on Thursday as the top two of the table with be going up against each other.

Ahead of the match between Wellington Blaze Women and Otago Sparks Women; here is everything you need to know:

WB-W vs OS-W Telecast

Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women game will not be telecasted in India

WB-W vs OS-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WB-W vs OS-W Match Details

The WB-W vs OS-W match will be hosted at the Basin Reserve in Wellington at 03:40 am IST on January 06, Thursday.

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Leigh Kasperek

Vice-Captain: Suzie Bates

Suggested Playing XI for WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Katey Martin, Polly Inglis

Batters: Suzie Bates, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin Blakely, Georgia Plimmer

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Kate Ebrahim

Bowlers: Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Sophie Oldershaw

WB-W vs OS-W Probable XIs:

Wellington Blaze Women: Jessica McFadyen (wk), Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (c), Jess Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty, Leigh Kasperek, Georgia Plimmer

Otago Sparks Women: Suzie Bates (c), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Olivia Gain, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James

