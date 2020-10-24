WBBL 2020: All That You Need to Know About Sixth Season of Women's Big Bash League

The league will be played across five venues and a total of eight teams will be a part of it. There will be 59 matches in this sixth season of the league

Women's Big Bash League 2020 is scheduled to commence from Sunday, October 25. The league will be played across five venues and a total of eight teams will be a part of it.| There will be 59 matches in this sixth season of the league which will be played across a span of 39 days. The last match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2020 will be played on November 29.

The five Sydney based venues in which the matches will be played include Hurstville Oval, North Sydney Oval, Sydney Showground Stadium, Drummoyne Oval and Blacktown International Sportspark.

Where and how to watch the Women’s Big Bash League in India?

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all matches of tournament on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

The first match of the league will be played between defending champions Brisbane Heat Women and Perth Scorchers Women. The outing will commence from 4:50 am on Sunday, October 25.

Let’s take a quick look at the WBBL 2020 squads of all teams

1. Brisbane Heat Women: Jess Jonassen (c), Nadine de Klerk, Maddy Green, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Courtney Grace Sippel and Georgia Voll

2. Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine (c), Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Megan Banting, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn, Heather Graham, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Emma King, Beth Mooney (wk), Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo and Georgia Wyllie

3. Adelaide Strikers Women: Suzie Bates (c), Katie Mack, Annie O'Neill, Bridget Patterson, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath, Stafanie Taylor, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Madeline Penna, Alex Price, Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington

4. Melbourne Renegades Women: Makinley Blows, Maitlan Brown, Josephine Dooley (wk), Erin Fazackerley, Lizelle Lee (wk), Carly Leeson, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb and Ella Hayward

5. Melbourne Stars Women: Meg Lanning (c), Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Lucy Cripps, Bhavi M Devchand, Alana King, Holly Ferling, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Georgia Gall and Sophie Day

6. Hobart Hurricanes Women: Corinne Hall (c), Sasha Moloney, Naomi Stalenberg, Chloe Tryon, Chloe Abel, Nicola Carey, Hayley Matthews, Erica Kershaw, Rachel Priest (wk), Emily Smith, Nell Bryson-Smith, Maisy Gibson, Brooke Hepburn, Hayley Jensen, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Emma Thompson, Belinda Vakarewa and Tayla Vlaeminck

7. Sydney Sixers Women: Ellyse Perry (c), Erin Burns, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Angela Reakes, Jodie Hicks, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Alyssa Healy (wk), Sarah Aley, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Lisa Griffith, Emma Hughes and Hayley Silver-Holmes

8. Sydney Thunder Women: Rachael Haynes (c), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Saskia Horley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail and Lauren Smith