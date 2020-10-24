WBBL 2020: All That You Need to Know About Sixth Season of Women's Big Bash League

- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatMatch Ended194/6(20.0) RR 9.7
KOL
DEL135/9(20.0) RR 9.7
Kolkata beat Delhi by 59 runs
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriMatch Ended114/9(20.0) RR 5.7
CHE
MUM116/0(20.0) RR 5.7
Mumbai beat Chennai by 10 wickets
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
WBBL 2020: All That You Need to Know About Sixth Season of Women's Big Bash League
The league will be played across five venues and a total of eight teams will be a part of it. There will be 59 matches in this sixth season of the league
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 24, 2020, 9:08 PM IST
Women's Big Bash League 2020 is scheduled to commence from Sunday, October 25. The league will be played across five venues and a total of eight teams will be a part of it.| There will be 59 matches in this sixth season of the league which will be played across a span of 39 days. The last match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2020 will be played on November 29.
The five Sydney based venues in which the matches will be played include Hurstville Oval, North Sydney Oval, Sydney Showground Stadium, Drummoyne Oval and Blacktown International Sportspark.
Where and how to watch the Women’s Big Bash League in India?
Cricket enthusiasts can watch all matches of tournament on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
The first match of the league will be played between defending champions Brisbane Heat Women and Perth Scorchers Women. The outing will commence from 4:50 am on Sunday, October 25.
Let’s take a quick look at the WBBL 2020 squads of all teams
1. Brisbane Heat Women: Jess Jonassen (c), Nadine de Klerk, Maddy Green, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Courtney Grace Sippel and Georgia Voll
2. Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine (c), Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Megan Banting, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn, Heather Graham, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Emma King, Beth Mooney (wk), Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo and Georgia Wyllie
3. Adelaide Strikers Women: Suzie Bates (c), Katie Mack, Annie O'Neill, Bridget Patterson, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath, Stafanie Taylor, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Madeline Penna, Alex Price, Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington
4. Melbourne Renegades Women: Makinley Blows, Maitlan Brown, Josephine Dooley (wk), Erin Fazackerley, Lizelle Lee (wk), Carly Leeson, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb and Ella Hayward
5. Melbourne Stars Women: Meg Lanning (c), Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Lucy Cripps, Bhavi M Devchand, Alana King, Holly Ferling, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Georgia Gall and Sophie Day
6. Hobart Hurricanes Women: Corinne Hall (c), Sasha Moloney, Naomi Stalenberg, Chloe Tryon, Chloe Abel, Nicola Carey, Hayley Matthews, Erica Kershaw, Rachel Priest (wk), Emily Smith, Nell Bryson-Smith, Maisy Gibson, Brooke Hepburn, Hayley Jensen, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Emma Thompson, Belinda Vakarewa and Tayla Vlaeminck
7. Sydney Sixers Women: Ellyse Perry (c), Erin Burns, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Angela Reakes, Jodie Hicks, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Alyssa Healy (wk), Sarah Aley, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Lisa Griffith, Emma Hughes and Hayley Silver-Holmes
8. Sydney Thunder Women: Rachael Haynes (c), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Saskia Horley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail and Lauren Smith
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking