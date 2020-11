WBBL 2020: Sydney Sixers’ Marizanne Kapp Retires Hurt Because Of Elevated Heart Rate During Game Against Perth Scorchers

The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers game was being played at Blacktown International Sportspark, located in the suburb of Sydney. The temperature on the day of match was above 30 degree Celsius and the scorching heat seemed to have an effect on the players.

Sydney Sixers ace all-rounder Marizanne Kapp faced something unexpected while batting during a Women’s Big Bash League 2020 match against Perth Scorchers. Kapp had come to bat after her side lost two early wickets of Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner.

Kapp was helping move the scoreboard along with Ellyse Perry, who opened the innings. The two were on a course to stitch a long partnership, but Kapp asked for some medical attention. By that time, she had scored 33 off 31 deliveries.

The all-rounder had to leave the field as she retired hurt. Her heart rate had increased probably due to the heat. She was immediately taken to a hospital.

Later, doctors did not allow her to go for fielding due to the pre-existing heart condition. Besides, they did not want to take any chances. The Women’s Big Bash League 2020 is taking place in Sydney.

The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers game was being played at Blacktown International Sportspark, located in the suburb of Sydney. The temperature on the day of match was above 30 degree Celsius and the scorching heat seemed to have an effect on the players.

Erin Burns joined Perry after Kapp retired hurt. Perry, who is also the skipper of Sydney Sixers, stayed on the crease till last over, helping his team reach 137 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. She smashed 62 (not out) off 52 balls. She received support from Dane Van Niekerk towards the end of the innings. Niekerk scored 15 off 13 balls.

With her yesterday’s outstanding knock, Perry became the leading run-scorer in the history of the WBBL. She has scored 2803 runs in 77 matches. The health condition of Kapp has come as a huge blow for the Sixers because she also contributes with the ball. The team must be hoping that she gets well soon. Kapp may not be seen in action for a few games till the time she recovers.