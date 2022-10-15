WBBL 2022-23, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women’s Big Bash League Coverage on Live TV, Online

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Women Live Streaming of Women’s Big Bash League Match: The sixth match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 will pit the Sydney Sixers against the Melbourne Stars. The Sixers will play their third game in four days, while the Melbourne Stars will play their second of the tournament on Sunday, October 16.

The Sixers are in fantastic form, winning both their matches and will look to add another victory to their tally. Australia’s veteran Ellyse Perry is the skipper of the side, and she has a solid roster at her disposal. The Sixers haven’t won a championship since 2017 but going by the looks of it this season, they might be a big contender this time around.

The Melbourne Stars are yet to win a Big Bash title and they are once again on the quest to lay their hands on the coveted trophy. Their best performance came in the WBBL 2020 when they reached the finals but were trounced by the Sydney Thunder.

Both sides will be desperate to secure a win when they clash on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Big Bash League match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers Women; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers Women be played?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers will take place on October 16, Sunday.

Where will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers be played?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers Women will be played at Harrup Park in Mackay.

What time will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers Women begin?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers will begin at 10:10 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Women’s Big Bash League match?

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Women’s Big Bash League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Women Women’s Big Bash League match?

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Women Big Bash League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Women Possible Starting XI:

Melbourne Stars Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicole Faltum (c), Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Annabel Sutherland, Olivia Henry, Bess Heath, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day

Sydney Sixers Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (c), Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Kate Peterson

