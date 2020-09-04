WBBL 6 to be Held Entirely in Sydney Amid Covid-19 Challenges
Cricket Australia has confirmed that the full 59-game season of the sixth edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) will be hosted in Sydney, beginning October 25. In a statement, Cricket Australia said on Friday that it is working in partnership with the New South Wales government to ensure the competition proceeds in line with government regulations and Covid-19 safety guidelines.
