WBBL: Heat Pip Fancied Sixers In Final-Over Finish For Maiden Title

The Heat needed five runs to win off the final over with three wickets in hand against Marizanne Kapp. Delissa Kimmince took a single off the first ball of the final over and Laura Harris slapped the following ball towards midwicket and a collision on the boundary between Erin Burns and Sara McGlashan resulted in the winning boundary to take the Heat to victory with four balls to spare.
The foundation to the run-chase was laid down by Beth Mooney, who had a personal battle with the weather during her innings. Despite taking multiple breaks, the southpaw managed to hang on and score a 46-ball 65. She was dismissed in the 15th over, trying to go big against Dane van Niekerk but holed out to Ellyse Perry, breaking a crucial 84-run stand with captain Kirby Short.
Opting to bat first, the Sixers couldn’t get off to a flying start that they have been used to throughout the season. Alyssa Healy started off with two fours and a six but the opener was removed in the fifth over by Kimmince for 18.
Ellyse Perry looked set for another massive score but was dismissed in the 14th over, top-edging a delivery from Jess Jonassen and Mooney did the rest.
Dane van Niekerk’s solid effort in the latter stages allowed the Sixers to finish on a competitive 131/7. Kimmince and Grace Harris were the pick of the bowlers for the Heat, finished with 2/25 and 3/23, including the massive wicket of Ashleigh Gardner (23), respectively.
Brief Scores:
Sydney Sixers 131 for 7 (Perry 33, G.Harris 3/23) lost to Brisbane Heat 132 for 7 (Mooney 65, Burns 2/25) by three wickets with four balls to spare
First Published: January 26, 2019, 9:40 AM IST