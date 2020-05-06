Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

WBBL: Melbourne Renegades Part Ways with Head Coach Tim Coyle

Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) franchise Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday announced that they have parted ways with head coach Tim Coyle.

IANS |May 6, 2020, 8:39 AM IST
Melbourne:

Melbourne: Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) franchise Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday announced that they have parted ways with head coach Tim Coyle.

Coyle led the Renegades for three seasons including coaching the club to its inaugural finals campaign in the fourth edition of the WBBL and last season's semi-finals appearance.

"The challenges delivered by the current climate have forced us to reassess every area of our High Performance program and unfortunately this has led to the end of Tim's tenure with the Renegades," Cricket Victoria's General Manger of Cricket Shaun Graf said.

"This certainly takes nothing away from Tim's contribution to the Melbourne Renegades in his time as head coach. He's led the club to back-to-back finals campaigns and a number of players have graduated to the national team under his direction.

"We'd like to thank Tim for his hard work over the last three seasons and wish him well for the future," he added.

Coyle was appointed Renegades head coach ahead of the WBBL 3 season.

Under his watch, the club reached the finals in fourth and fifth edition of the league while three current Renegades – Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham and Molly Strano – were part of Australia's T20 World Cup winning squad earlier this year.

