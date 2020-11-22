- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
WBBL: Sydney Sixers Fined $25000, Player Named in Playing XI Despite Not Being in Squad
WBBL franchise Sydney Sixers have been fined $25,000, of which $15,000 was suspended for a period of 12 months, due to an administration error that saw fast bowler Hayley Silver-Holmes named on the team sheet to play against Melbourne Renegades despite not being part of the primary squad in the ongoing edition of the Women's Big Bash League.
- IANS
- Updated: November 22, 2020, 12:11 PM IST
ALSO READ - WBBL 2020: Sydney Sixers’ Marizanne Kapp Retires Hurt Because Of Elevated Heart Rate During Game Against Perth Scorchers
The Sixers had hoped to have Silver-Holmes in their side to face the Renegades after an injury, but her paperwork was not lodged before the match started, meaning she was ineligible for selection. Sixers officials, after realising the error, removed her from the match and she did not bat or take the field during the Renegades' successful run-chase of 167.
Cricket Australia's Senior Conduct Commissioner, Alan Sullivan QC, termed the violation as "serious" but also acknowledged the fact the Sixers had self-reported and moved swiftly to remove the fast bowler from the match after realising the error.
The maximum penalty of $50,000 and/or further sanctions were "not deemed appropriate given the nature of the breach and the fact Sixers lost the match and suffered an adverse net run rate".
Sean Carroll, CA's Head of Integrity and Security, said: "This breach by the Sydney Sixers, while serious in nature, had a reduced impact due to the club's actions during last night's game. As such, we support the findings of Alan Sullivan QC, including the suspension of $15,000 of the $25,000 fine imposed."
Alistair Dobson, CA's head of Big Bash Leagues, said, "We commend the Sydney Sixers for their swift action and cooperation in addressing this error. In particular, we echo Alan Sullivan QC's praise for the Sixers' self-reporting and actions undertaken to minimise the impact of the breach on last night's match."
ALSO READ - BBL: Mitchell Starc Returns to Sydney Sixers After a Gap of Six Years
Jodie Hawkins, Sydney Sixers' General Manager, noted: "We made a regrettable administrative error for which there are understandably stringent rules."
Sixers are currently placed at the sixth spot in the table, with 12 points from 12 games.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking