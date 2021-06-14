WCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction And Playing Tips For Today: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Darwin T20 2021, Waratah Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club June 14 11:00 AM IST

WCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 5 between Waratah Cricket Club and Palmerston Cricket Club: The Waratah Cricket Club (WCC) will take on Palmerston Cricket Club (PCC) in the fifth match of the ongoing Darwin T20 2021 tournament at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Monday.

WCC have played just one game so far, beating Southern Districts CC by 21 runs. On the contrary, PCC started their Darwin T20 campaign with a 17-run win over Darwin Cricket Club before suffering an eight-wicket loss to Tracy Village CC last time out. Both sides will be facing each other for the first time in this competition and would be eager to win.

Ahead of the match between Waratah Cricket Club and Palmerston Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

WCC vs PCC Telecast

Not televised in India.

WCC vs PCC Live Streaming

The match between WCC vs PCC is available to be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

WCC vs PCC Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 14 at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. The game will start at 11:00 AM IST.

WCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dylan Hunter

Vice-captain: Connor Blaxall-Hill

Suggested Playing XI for WCC vs PCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Isaac Conway

Batsmen: Harry Zimmermann, Udara Weerasinghe, Liam Sparke, Yash Pednekar

All-rounders: Dylan Hunter, Connor Blaxall-Hill, Hamish Martin

Bowlers: Daniel McKell, Lucas Nitschke, Madura Weerasinghe

WCC vs PCC Probable XIs

Waratah Cricket Club: Dylan Hunter (C), Isaac Conway, Austin Umpherston, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Yash Pednekar, Udara Weerasinghe, Matthew Sipala, Cooper Zobel (wk), Wilson Ryan, Madura Weerasinghe, Isaiah Jassal

Palmerston Cricket Club: Connor Blaxall-Hill, Harry Zimmermann, Hamish Martin (C), Liam Sparke, Corey McDean (WK), Kieran Abrams, Harshtik Bimbral, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Daniel McKell, Jayden Chatto

