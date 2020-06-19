Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

WCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and District ODD Waratah CC vs Palmerston CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

WCC vs PCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WCC vs PCC Dream11 Best Picks / WCC vs PCC Dream11 Captain / WCC vs PCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 19, 2020, 10:32 PM IST
WCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and District ODD | Darwin & District Cricket Competition - Carlton Mid Premier Grade Round 2. Round 1 winners were: Palmerston, Waratah and Nightcliff; a feature of each game was the closeness of results. Tahs continued on from their CDU Top End T20 Series win by toppling a plucky PINT. Southern Districts had the bye in Round 1 and will be keen to get back on the paddock after losing the CDU T20 Series final a couple of weeks ago. Darwin don’t take losing easily and last week’s paltry total of 85 will be the spur for a better performance with the bat against Nightcliff at Kahlin Oval. Nightcliff are rarely concerned about the opposition and do their business like a good tradesman – the 2020 version Tigers look to have the same attitude

WCC vs PCC Darwin and District ODD Live Streaming Details

MyCricket Facebook page

WCC vs PCC Darwin and District ODD Match Details

June 20 – 7:00 AM IST from Gardens Oval

WCC vs PCC Darwin and District ODD My Dream11 Team

WCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Isaac Conway

WCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Harshtik Bimbral, James Seymour (VICE CAPTAIN), Sanka Wijegunarathna, Udara Weerasinghe

WCC vs PCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley (CAPTAIN), Tristan Glover

WCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Cameron Hyde, Samindara Madhushan, Himesh Sandaradura

WCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Waratah CC James Seymour, Isaac Conway (C & WK), Sanka Wijegunarathna, Riley Vernon, Udara Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Madura Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Muhammad Tahir, Samindara Madhushan, Himesh Sandaradura

Palmerston CC Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Matthew Robertson (C & WK)), Robert Vandermeulen, Shane Buttfield, Alex Bleakley, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Todd McCann, Jake Baker, Lucas Nitschke, Cameron Hyde.

