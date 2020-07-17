WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Darwin and District ODD Waratah CC vs Southern Districts CC Round 6 – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 18, 2020

WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and District ODD | In Round 5, a red-hot Southern Districts take on Darwin at Fred’s Pass. As reigning Premier, Districts will be conscious of the need to keep winning and add further pressure on undefeated Waratah at the top of the ladder. The ‘rurals’ are not reliant on any one player with either bat or ball which is not a luxury Darwin can boast. The Eagles are blessed with a competent and varied bowling attack but fall away badly when batting – Luke Shelton and Jacob Dickman are exceptions. Nightcliff are at home against Palmerston and with neither team fully exploiting its available talent, an even contest is likely. However, if Maroons batsmen, Alex Bleakley, Robbie vanderMeulen and Hamish Martin find some true measure of form, the Tigers untested bowling array could suffer. A young Tracy Village has shown glimpses of form but will clearly need to more fully arrange themselves against a powerful Waratah team looking to retain its unbeaten position. Tahs batting, bowling and fielding has been better than any opponent thus far and to mix with the best, Tracy need to lift in all three departments. Kyle Scrimegour and Sam Bammant are impressive at the top of the bowling order and off-spinner, Coby Edmonstone, is promising backup – but, several noticeable fielding lapses cost the Villagers many runs last weekend and a lift in concentration from the ‘keeper down, will add much needed pressure on the opposition batsmen. PINT has the bye.
WCC vs SD Darwin and District ODD Live Streaming Details
MyCricket Facebook page
WCC vs SD Darwin and District ODD Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
WCC vs SD Darwin and District ODD Match Details
July 18 – 7: 00 AM IST from Gardens Oval
WCC vs SD Darwin and District ODD My Dream11 Team
WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Isaac Conway
WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Matt Hammond, Riley Vernon, James Seymour (VICE CAPTAIN)
WCC vs SD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Corey Kelly (CAPTAIN), Ishara Gange, Udara Weerasinghe, Ryan Clark
WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Nathan Hangan, Christopher McEvoy, Madura Weerasinghe
WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Waratah CC James Seymour, Isaac Conway (C & WK), Sanka Wijegunarathna, Riley Vernon, Udara Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Madura Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Samindara Madhushan, Himesh Sandaradura, C Campbell.
Southern Districts CC Corey Kelly, Daniel Mylius (WK), Kierran Voelkl (C), Dylan Mullen, Dean Fry, Matt Hammond Christopher Mcevoy, Ryan Harvey, Nathan Hangan, R Clark, J Isakka.
Follow @CricketNext for more
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Darwin and District ODD Waratah CC vs Southern Districts CC Round 6 – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 18, 2020
WCC vs SD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WCC vs SD Dream11 Best Picks / WCC vs SD Dream11 Captain / WCC vs SD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings