Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

469/9 (162.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

287 (99.0)

West Indies need 175 runs to win, MIN. 42.0 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 July, 2020

2ND INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC

114/5 (10.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC*

7/2 (2.1)

Amdocs CC need 108 runs in 48 balls at 13.5 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Darwin and District ODD Waratah CC vs Southern Districts CC Round 6 – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 18, 2020

WCC vs SD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WCC vs SD Dream11 Best Picks / WCC vs SD Dream11 Captain / WCC vs SD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Vineet Ramakrishnan |July 17, 2020, 8:35 PM IST
WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Darwin and District ODD Waratah CC vs Southern Districts CC Round 6 – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 18, 2020

WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and District ODD | In Round 5, a red-hot Southern Districts take on Darwin at Fred’s Pass. As reigning Premier, Districts will be conscious of the need to keep winning and add further pressure on undefeated Waratah at the top of the ladder. The ‘rurals’ are not reliant on any one player with either bat or ball which is not a luxury Darwin can boast. The Eagles are blessed with a competent and varied bowling attack but fall away badly when batting – Luke Shelton and Jacob Dickman are exceptions. Nightcliff are at home against Palmerston and with neither team fully exploiting its available talent, an even contest is likely. However, if Maroons batsmen, Alex Bleakley, Robbie vanderMeulen and Hamish Martin find some true measure of form, the Tigers untested bowling array could suffer. A young Tracy Village has shown glimpses of form but will clearly need to more fully arrange themselves against a powerful Waratah team looking to retain its unbeaten position. Tahs batting, bowling and fielding has been better than any opponent thus far and to mix with the best, Tracy need to lift in all three departments. Kyle Scrimegour and Sam Bammant are impressive at the top of the bowling order and off-spinner, Coby Edmonstone, is promising backup – but, several noticeable fielding lapses cost the Villagers many runs last weekend and a lift in concentration from the ‘keeper down, will add much needed pressure on the opposition batsmen. PINT has the bye.

WCC vs SD Darwin and District ODD Live Streaming Details

MyCricket Facebook page

WCC vs SD Darwin and District ODD Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

WCC vs SD Darwin and District ODD Match Details

July 18 – 7: 00 AM IST from Gardens Oval

WCC vs SD Darwin and District ODD My Dream11 Team

WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Isaac Conway

WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Matt Hammond, Riley Vernon, James Seymour (VICE CAPTAIN)

WCC vs SD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Corey Kelly (CAPTAIN), Ishara Gange, Udara Weerasinghe, Ryan Clark

WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Nathan Hangan, Christopher McEvoy, Madura Weerasinghe

WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Waratah CC James Seymour, Isaac Conway (C & WK), Sanka Wijegunarathna, Riley Vernon, Udara Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Madura Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Samindara Madhushan, Himesh Sandaradura, C Campbell.

Southern Districts CC Corey Kelly, Daniel Mylius (WK), Kierran Voelkl (C), Dylan Mullen, Dean Fry, Matt Hammond Christopher Mcevoy, Ryan Harvey, Nathan Hangan, R Clark, J Isakka.

Follow @CricketNext for more

BRP vs BRGDarwin and District ODDDarwin and District ODD live scoreDarwin and District ODD live streamingDarwin and District ODD scorecarddream11Dream11 teamFantasy TipsWCC vs SD Dream11WCC vs SD Dream11 predictionWCC vs SD Dream11 teamWCC vs SD Dream11 top picksWCC vs SD live scoreWCC vs SD Scorecard

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more