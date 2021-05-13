- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Darwin and District T20, May 13 01:30 pm IST
Check here WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Darwin and District T20 competition match between Waratah Cricket Club and Southern Districts CC. Also, check the schedule of the Waratah Cricket Club vs Southern Districts CC match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 13, 2021, 12:03 PM IST
WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague match between Waratah Cricket Club and Southern Districts CC:Waratah Cricket Club are set to lock horns with Southern Districts CC in the first match of the Darwin and District T20 competition on Thursday. The match will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground of Australia. The match starts at 01:30 pm (IST).
The previous edition of the competition was won by the Waratah Cricket Club. WCC hammered the Southern Districts CC by three wickets in the final.And on Thursday, when the two sides will once again face each other, Waratah Cricket Club would look to continue their winning momentum.
On the other hand, the Southern Districts CC will aim to avenge their final loss when they face the Waratah Cricket Club in the tournament opener.SDC topped the points table after winning all three games. However, they were beaten in the final and had to be satisfied with the runners-up medal.
Ahead of the encounter between Waratah Cricket Club and Southern Districts CC; here is everything you need to know:
WCC vs SD Telecast
Not televised in India
WCC vs SD Live Streaming
The match between WCC vs SD is available to be streamed live on the MyCricket Facebook page.
WCC vs SD Match Details
The match will be played on Tuesday, May 13 at the Marrara Cricket Ground of Australia. The game will start at 01:30 pm (IST).
WCC vs SD captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Austin Umpherston
Vice-Captain: Brodie J Symons
WCC vs SD Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Daniel Mylius
Batsmen: Isaac Conway, Kierran Voelkl, Lochie Hardy
All-rounders: Austin Umpherston, Brodie J Symons, Udara Weerasinghe
Bowlers: Himesh Silva Sandaradura, Madura Weerasinghe, Matt Hammond, Ryan Wilson
WCC vs SD probable playing XI:
Waratah Cricket Club: Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Isaac Conway (c), Dylan Hunter, Yash Pednekar, Ryan Wilson, Himesh Silva Sandaradura, Austin Umpherston, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (wk)
Southern Districts CC: Matt Hammond (c), Kai D Snape, Nathan Hangan, Lochie Hardy, Dean Fry, Jackson Isakka, Brodie J Symons, Shobit Singh, Kierran Voelkl, Daniel Mylius (wk), Christopher Mcevoy
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking