WCC vs TRV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Darwin and District T20 competition match, May 15 07:00 am IST

WCC vs TRV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague match between Waratah Cricket Club and Tracy Village CC:In the 17th league match of Darwin & District ODD Competition, Waratah Cricket Club are set to take on Tracy Village CC on Saturday. The match will be played at the Darwin state in Australia and will kick-start at 07:00 am.

So far, Tracy Village CC have played five games this season, won three and lost two. On the other hand, Waratah Cricket Club emerged victorious in three games out of their opening four games.

Tracy Village CC are coming into this match after an emphatic 99-run win over Palmerston Cricket Club (PCC). Antum Naqvi was TVC’s star performer, scoring 96 runs off 110 balls. In their previous outing, Waratah Cricket Club defeated Darwin Cricket Club by six wickets. Austin Umpherston starred with the bat for WCC. He scored unbeaten 107 runs off 132 balls with the help of two sixes and four boundaries.

Ahead of the match between Waratah Cricket Club and Tracy Village CC,here is everything you need to know:

WCC vs TRV Telecast

Not televised in India.

WCC vs TRV Live Streaming

The match between WCC vs TRV is available to be streamed live on the MyCricket Facebook page.

WCC vs TRV Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, May 15 at the Garden’s Oval. The game will start at 07:00 am (IST).

WCC vs TRV captain, vice-captain:

Captain: A Umpherston

Vice-Captain:J Kann

WCC vs TRV Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: P Parsons

Batsmen: I Conway, A Umpherston, H Burdon

All-Rounders: U Weerasinghe, D Hunter, J Kann, A Naqvi

Bowlers: M Weerasinghe, H Kitschke, A Somerville

WCC vs TRV probable playing XI:

Waratah Cricket Club: Austin Umpherston, Issac Conway, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Dylan Hunter, Yash Pednekar, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel, Wilson Ryan, Himesh Sandarapura, Jonathan Caderamanpulle

Tracy Village CC: Jackson Edmondstone, Antum Naqvi, Hugo Burdon, Joshua Kann, Coby Edmondstone, Awad Naqvi, Patrick Parsons, Kane Hurley, Craig Dancey, Harry Kitschke, Andrew Somerville

