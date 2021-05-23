We Ain't Catching Virat Kohli: David Warner Acknowledges India Captain Way Ahead of The Pack

Among the top-three century-makers in the history of international cricket, two are Indian. The list is led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar who scored an eye-watering 100 centuries during a storied career. Australia legend Ricky Ponting follows him at the second spot with 71 hundreds with current India captain Virat Kohli completing the top-three having belted 70 such scores across formats so far.

What’s interesting is the fact that barring Kohli, there’s no active player in the top-10 list with Australia opener David Warner 11th behind AB de Villiers.

The distance between Kohli and other active cricketers is quite significant. Warner has 43 hundreds, Chris Gayle has 42, Rohit Sharma and Ross Taylor complete the top-five with 40 centuries each.

In a story on his Instagram handle, Warner has admitted to Kohli’s prolific record, acknowledging that nobody among the top-10 current active cricketers in the list will be able to catch up with the Indian.

“Fair to say we ain’t catching @virat.kohli,” Warner wrote alongside an image depicting the top-10 century-makers across formats among the active cricketers.

Kohli has 43 centuries in ODIs alone while in Test cricket, he has 27 such scores. He is yet to crack a three-figute score in T20Is 94 not out being his best total in the format. However, in T20s, he does have five centuries to his name.

Several former cricketers have predicted that Kohli can break Tendulkar’s record of 100 centuries, a record that once looked beyond anybody’s reach.

However, the 32-year-old Kolhi last scored a century back in November 2019 during India’s first ever day-night Test when they faced Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. Since then, the three-figure score has remained elusive.

