'We All Behind You'-David Warner's Emotional Insta Post for 'Brother' Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals teammate David Warner has wished his IPL skipper a speedy recovery, days after he was airlifted to Mumbai from Max Dehradun. The 25-year-old was left with serious injury after his car crashed on Delhi Dehradun highway on his way to hometown Roorkee on December 30th.

Although, there are two versions to accident with the local police claiming that Pant had dozed off, but DDCA chief and State CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had claimed that Pant had to save himself from a pothole and crashed in order to do so. The overspeeding vehicle lost control and slammed the divider after which Pant had to break the windshield to come out of the raging vehicle, CCTV footage have confirmed.

He was taken to Saksham Multispeciality hospital in Roorkee before being shifted to Max Dehradun where he was kept in the ICU. However, on January 4, the BCCI airlifted him to Mumbai hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, his Delhi Capitals mate David Warner wished him all the luck, adding ‘we all behind you.”

“Get well brother Rishabh Pant, we all behind you,” he Instagrammed.

Coming back to IPL 2023, there is no official confirmation that if Pant will lead Delhi Capitals. Sources in the know, however, have confirmed that he may be out of action for at least six months.

Pant Airlifted

Earlier India cricketer Rishabh Pant was reportedly airlifted from Dehradun to Mumbai for an urgent knee ligament surgery. The surgery being the primary reason, the BCCI also wanted its own medical panel to conduct a full-body MRI scan on the cricketer as a precautionary measure.

Additionally, the continuous influx of visitors in the Dehradun private hospital where Pant was admitted to following the accident is also one of the reasons why BCCI approved an air ambulance to shift the 25-year-old to Mumbai’s Kokilaen Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

The Indian Express reports that Pant’s ligament injury is similar to what India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered last year.

While there’s no certainty over when the wicketkeeper-batter will be back to playing competitive cricket, a source quoted by the publication revealed that the realistic goal could be early June when the final of the ICC World Test Championship is to be played.

“Every player’s body is different but looking at his (Pant) report, our doctors say the ligament injury is like the one Jadeja suffered. As per the reports we received from Dehradun, we were told that Pant would need surgery as early as possible. It looks like he will take more than four months to recover,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the publication.

