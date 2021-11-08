We Are Confident About Each Other's Ability: Babar Azam on Winning Streak in 2021 T20 World Cup

Pakistan have been the most dominant team in the ongoing T20 World Cup by maintaining an unbeaten streak. Babar Azam and Co. are the only team in the tournament to win all of their Super 12 stage matches. They started their campaign with a 10-wicket comprehensive win over arch-rivals India after that the 2009 T20 World champions have not looked back. The team has put up collective performances in all five matches so far.

Skipper Babar revealed the reason behind the team’s success in the mega tournament and said they are playing as a unit which is resulting in consistent results.

“We are confident about each other’s ability. We are playing as a unit and hence playing consistent cricket," Babar said in the post-match presentation.

The ICC no.1 ranked T20I batter admitted that Pakistan failed to utilize the powerplay as they hit just 35 runs in the first six overs after opting to bat first.

“We wanted to bat first. We couldn’t play well in the Powerplay," he said.

Babar scored a 47-ball 66 while Shoaib Malik smashed a quickfire 18-ball 54 not out to lift Pakistan to 189-4 before they kept Scotland to 117-6 for a fifth win in five games.

The skipper hailed veteran Malik for his ferocious knock which was laced with 6 sixes and a four.

“Mohammad Hafeez played well and so did Shoaib Malik. He used his experience and played well towards the end," Babar added.

Pakistan will now face Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai on Thursday while England meet New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Babar is confident to carry the winning momentum against the Aussies in the semifinals.

“The way we’ve played cricket we’ve got good confidence. We’ll carry that into the semifinals and try to play in the same way," the skipper said.

The 27-year-old is excited to play the semifinals in Dubai where Pakistan have always enjoyed big support from the fans.

“Dubai is one of the best stadiums. We love the fans over here and there as well. The way they come and cheer for us is amazing," he concluded.

