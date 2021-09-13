'We are Here!': Anushka Sharma Lands in Dubai With Virat Kohli And Vamika

India cricketers from the England tour have started to assemble in UAE, which will host the second leg of IPL 2021. The touring members of India squad have now flown down to Dubai, after the fifth test against England was cancelled.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has also landed in the gulf nation along with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka wrote “We are here! Dubai.

In her previous Instagram Stories, she had bid goodbye to the UK writing, “Adios UK, you have been great as always."

India were in the UK for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, followed by a five-match Test series against England. Though India lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets, they bounced back in the Test series against England. After the first Test was drawn, India won the second and fourth Test for a 2-1 lead before Manchester cancellation.

With the series now part of history, the players are gearing up for the IPL 2021.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening match. Currently, Delhi Capitals are table toppers followed by CSK, RCB, and MI, respectively.

While DC need to win just two of their remaining matches to make the playoffs berth, other teams need a minimum of 4-6 wins to qualify.

Post the IPL, Men’s T20 World Cup awaits Team India. The squad for the world cup has been announced. With R Ashwin back in the game and MS Dhoni mentoring the team, the Kohli-led team will hope for their first ever T20 world title since winning the inaugural tourney back in 2007.

