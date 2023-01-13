'We Are Looking Into All Opportunities, Including...'-Manchester United Owners Hint At Buying WIPL Franchise

The Manchester United owners are looking to buy a franchise in the Women’s IPL (WIPL), according to a report in Cricbuzz. Earlier Avram Glazer of the Glazer family, who also owns Premier League giants, had unsuccessfully placed bids worth more 4,000 Crores last year, but failed to get hold on either of the latest IPL franchisees. Later CVC Capitals outbid them and won the Ahmedabad franchise while Sanjiv Goenka of the RPS group won the bid for Lucknow franchise.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, one of the representative of the Desert Vipers, which is owned by the Glazers, confirmed that Avram Glazer is ‘seriously looking’ to buy a franchise in the upcoming league.

The WIPL is the third such women’s cricket league after Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League and New Zealand’s Super Smash. The BCCI, organisers of the league, are all set to hold an auction on January 25.

The Board had already released the Invitation to Tender and yet to reveal who all have shown interest as the final date is due on Jan 21.

“Having bought into the ILT20, it is natural for us to look into other cricket opportunities around the world, including Women’s IPL," Phil Oliver, the CEO of Desert Vipers, told this website on Friday.

He, however, has refused to reveal if they have bought the Invitation To Tender (ITT) document, a prerequisite for purchasing a side. “I can’t reveal the details of how far we are in that process but I am happy to say that we are looking into all opportunities, including the WIPL."

“The India market is of interest to us. A lot of Indian cricket fans will be watching this tournament and will see what the Desert Vipers will bring to that. If anything, we want to bring an exciting brand of cricket to the Indian fans, just as to our fans all around the world," Oliver said.

It is understood that BCCI has received a lot of interest from corporates worldwide for this first edition of the WIPL. Over 20 parties, including most of the existing IPL franchises and those who have missed out on buying an IPL side in 2021, are believed to have taken the ITT.

The Glazer family had earlier also showed interest in buying an IPL franchise especially after the entry of new teams in Lucknow and Ahmedabad. Avram Glazer, represented by Lancer Capital, had placed bids worth Rs 4125.65 crores for the Ahmedabad team and Rs 4023.99 crores for the Lucknow team, eventually losing out.

