We Are Proud of You: Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin to Indian Olympic athletes

Nottingham: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and ace off-spinner R Ashwin congratulated India’s Olympic medallists as well as participants in the Tokyo 2020 Games.

India recorded their highest-ever medals tally at an edition of the Olympics — seven medals — and managed to win their first gold medal after 13 years.

Congratulations to all our winners and participants at the Olympics. Winning and losing is a part of sport, but what matters is you gave your best for the nation. We are so proud of you and I wish you all the very best going forward. Jai Hind. #tokyo2020 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xHkfQVutWg— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 8, 2021

A tribute to all the athletes who won medals and brought laurels to our country and most importantly to the entire contingent of superstars who tried valiantly. We are proud of you. pic.twitter.com/0kp8OkNXEa— Mask up and take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) August 8, 2021

His teammate Ashwin, who missed the first Test, also chipped in with a tweet and a collage.

