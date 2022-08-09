'We Are so Proud of You': Virat Kohli Praises Indian Medallists From CWG 2022 in Birmingham

The Indian contingent had a memorable outing at the just concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. With 61 medals, India finished fourth in the standings behind table-toppers Australia, England and Canada.

Of the 61 medals, 22 were gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze. With 12 medals, wrestling turned out to be the most productive event for India followed by weightlifting with 10 and athletics that fetched eight medals.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all around with India batting star Virat Kohli sharing a collage of all the medal winners on social media.

“You have brought great laurels for our country. Congratulations to all our winners and the participants of CWG 2022. We are so proud of you. Jai Hind,” Kohli posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

The Games concluded on Monday with gold medallists Achanta Sharath Kamal and Nikhat Zareen carried the Indian flag at the closing ceremony.

They athletes have now started arriving back with the weightlifters among the first batch to return. Wrestlers, boxers and track & field athletes arrived late Monday.

“Our Dhakad (braveheart) Wrestlers Are Back. Indian Wrestling contingent is back after a spectacular performance at #CommonwealthGames2022. Let’s greet them with our wishes & continue to #Cheer4India. Welcome back Champs!” Sports Authority of India wrote while sharing a video of the players being greeted by fans at the airport.

As per reports, the hockey, badminton and table tennis teams are expected to return later on Tuesday.

The flag of the Commonwealth Games Federation, was lowered to officially mark the end of the Birmingham Games and handed over to the state of Victoria, Australia, the host of the next edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

