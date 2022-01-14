'We Are Still Leading You 2-1': Wasim Jaffer Gives Michael Vaughan a Gentle Reminder After The Former England Captain Teases Him

Michael Vaughan teased Wasim Jaffer after India suffered a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the third and final Test in Cape Town on Friday. And the quick-witted Jaffer, a former India opener, had a perfect response.

Minutes after India lost the series-decider, Vaughan posted on Twitter asking Jaffer if he was ok.

“Evening @WasimJaffer14!! Just checking you are ok," wrote the former England captain.

Haha all good Michael, don’t forget we are still leading you 2-1 😆 https://t.co/vjPxot43mF— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 14, 2022

Jaffer then gave him a reminder that India are still leading the five-match Test series that was curtailed to four matches last year against England.

“Haha all good Michael, don’t forget we are still leading you 2-1," wrote Jaffer in response.

The fifth and final Test in Manchester last year was postponed due to covid issues. India were leading the five-match series 2-1 before it came to a screeching halt.

India, who were favourites to win the three-match Test series in South Africa, started the tour on a winning note. For the first time in their history, the tourists defeated South Africa in a Test played at Centurion’s SuperSport Park.

However, a wounded South Africa, beset with several on and off field issues, overcame the loss to launch a memorable comeback in Johannesburg. They successfully chased down a target of 240 to draw level at one-all. It was the first time that India lost a Test at the venue.

The result meant the final Test in Cape Town became the series-decider. India were bowled out for 223 after opting to bat first but they managed to secure a slender 13-run lead.

However, their batting suffered a collapse in the second dig and they were bowled out for a mere 198, setting the hosts a middling 212 to win. Powered by Keegan Petersen’s 82, South Africa chased down the target for the loss of three wickets to pocket the series 2-1.

