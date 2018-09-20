We Batted Outside Our Roles & Moved Away From Bowling Plans, Says Coach Arthur After Pakistan's Loss to India

Loading...
Apart from Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik, who scored 47 and 43 respectively, none of the other batsmen showed the stomach for the fight as Pakistan were bowled out for 162 in 43.1 overs. India then chased down the total in 29 overs with eight wickets in hand.
“We sort of batted outside our roles, which was very disappointing,” said Arthur. “Imam-ul-Haq, it’s not his role to be running down to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the third over. It’s not Sarfraz’s (Ahmed) role to be hitting over the top and getting caught out there. We’ve got X-Factor guys whose role it is to do that.
“If Fakhar (Zaman) gets out playing that way, it's OK. If Asif (Ali) gets out like that it's OK, because that's his role. But the other four batsmen certainly need to take responsibility.
"(It was) the pressure that told on Imam. As I said, out of his role, he had 2 off 8 balls or whatever, but Fakhar had just faced a maiden. He tried to have a go, he tried to hit the ball that's not in his area. I do think there was a little bit of pressure.”
Faheem Ashraf (21) and Mohammad Amir (18*) chipped in with handy cameos to take Pakistan to a respectable total, a total which Arthur thinks his bowlers could have defended if they wouldn't have panicked. However, it was also because of Rohit Sharma (39-ball 52) and Shikhar Dhawan's (46) 86-run opening stand Pakistan never got a chance to make a comeback.
“On a wicket like that, you need to strike really early if you're going to defend it,” said Arthur. “We didn't strike early enough. But, saying that, we went away from our plans too quickly. We said that our batters batted outside our roles and that wasn't acceptable.
“With our bowling, we went outside our plans far too quickly. We wanted to bowl hard lengths, hit the top of off stump. It was tough to score then. There was a bit of panic when they didn't strike early. We panicked and went away from our plans.”
While Pakistan had a rather smooth ride against Hong Kong in their opening match, India had to fight really hard against the same opponent on Tuesday to earn a victory.
“India played better than us today. They put us under pressure for longer periods of time,” said Arthur.
“They were probably quite good for the hit-out last night and they got a little bit of a scare. They certainly came out, and their discipline was so much better. We saw what a difference (Jasprit) Bumrah makes to the attack. I thought their spinners bowled well, and their lengths were much better than last night. I think they were better for their hit-out.”
Pakistan and India will meet again on Sunday in the Super Four phase of the tournament.
First Published: September 20, 2018, 9:04 AM IST