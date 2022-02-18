'We Believe in Him a Lot': India Captain Rohit Sharma Praises Bhuvneshwar Kumar For His Match-winning 19th Over

India captain Rohit Sharma was pleased with which how the 2nd T20I came to an end with his bowlers delivering under pressure for a close eight-run win over West Indies in Kolkata on Friday night. Chasing 187, fifties from Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell brought WI closer but Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel held their nerves to keep the tourists to 178.

The 19th over bowled by Bhuvneshwar was the turning point though as Pooran and Powell were firing on all cylinders and WI needed 29 runs off 12 deliveries with eight wickets remaining. Dipping into his experience, the right-arm pacer allowed just four runs in it apart from dismissing Pooran on 62 as well.

“It was very critical at that point when Bhuvneshwar bowled (19th over). That’s where experience comes into play. Bhuvi has been doing it for many years and we believe in him a lot," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Rohit also had high praise for his batters especially Virat Kohli who struck a well-compiled fifty, hitting 52 off 41. “The way Virat started he took the pressure off me as well. It was a very important innings," he said.

“And great finish by Rishabh (Pant) and Venky (Venkatesh) Iyer. To see that sort of maturity from Iyer is very pleasing. He looks confident and towards the end he asked me if I wanted to give him an over," he added.

India though dropped a two catches - one each of Pooran and Powell and Rohit acknowledged their fielding needs improvement. “We were a little sloppy in the field, a little disappointed with that. We could have done better if we had taken those catches. We wan to try and minimise those mistakes moving forward," he said.

He said playing against WI is always a difficult but said he’s proud of the way his team finished the game. “You are always a bit scared when you are playing against these guys. In the end it was a phenomenal finish. Right from the start we knew it wouldn’t be easy. But I am proud we executed our plans under pressure," he said.

