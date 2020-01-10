We Can Beat India in U-19 World Cup: Pakistan Head Coach
Former Pakistan batsman and current U-19 head coach Ejaz Ahmed feels that his side can beat defending champions and arch-rivals India in the forthcoming ICC Youth World Cup beginning in South Africa on January 17.
