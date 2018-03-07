Nidahas Trophy: We Could Have Defended the Total, Says Rohit Sharma

The Lankans did well to restrict India to 174 runs, and then chased down the target with utmost ease, courtesy Kusal Perera's 66-run innings. After losing the match convincingly, India skipper Rohit Sharma felt that the players will learn from their mistakes.
"A lot of credit must go to Sri Lanka, to their whole batting group. I'm sure we will learn from our mistakes," Rohit said after the match.
Not only that, Rohit added that the Indian batsmen could have stretched themselves towards the end.
"I think it was a par score, definitely something we could have defended. We could have accelerated a bit more towards the end. It was a decent wicket," he said.
"We all know on a wicket like that you need your batting as strong as possible. Our squad is well equipped with plenty of all-rounders and that offers the balance to the side," he added.
The Indian batsmen put up a decent show with the bat, but it was the bowlers, especially pacers who disappointed, as they were hammered to all parts of the ground. Shardul Thakur gave away 27 runs in one over and ended up giving 42 runs. Jaydev Unadkat was no good as he too was clobbered for 35 runs in three overs.
Talking about the new-look Indian bowling line-up, Rohit said: "I felt we've got enough experience in our bowling line-up. They are very much new into the scene, they have had enough experience having been in these situations before."
(With IANS Inputs)
First Published: March 7, 2018, 10:58 AM IST