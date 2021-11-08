'We Decided to Back Kohli, Rest is History': When Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni Rescued Virat From Getting Dropped

Veteran India cricketer Virender Sehwag once revealed an incident when he and then skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni backed Virat Kohli and rescued him from getting dropped. Kohli has turned out to be India’s biggest match-winner in all three formats in the past decade. The modern-day legend has scored everywhere he played with 23.161 runs in international cricket.

However, Kohli had a dull start in Test cricket but he soon picked up and become one of the best in business. In 96 Tests, he has scored 7765 runs at an astonishing average of 51.09.

It was during the India-England Test series in 2016, when Sehwag, who was in the commentary box shared the interesting story when he and Dhoni backed Kohli on the Australia tour in 2012 and played him over Rohit Sharma in the Perth Test.

“The selectors wanted to play Rohit Sharma instead of Kohli at Perth in 2012. I was vice-captain and Dhoni was leading the team, and we decided that we have to back Kohli. The rest is history," Sehwag said.

India lost that Test by an innings and 37 runs but Kohli lived up to the expectations of the senior players by scoring 44 in the first innings and followed up with a score of 75 in the second. The talented batter didn’t look back after that and score a plethora of runs for Team India in the longest format of the game.

Kohli will lead India for the last time in T20I format on Monday when the Men in Blue clash with Namibia in their last match of the 2021 T20 World Cup campaign.

Recently, Sehwag suggested his pick for the next captain of the Indian team in the shortest format of the game.

Sehwag told while responding to a query by a fan on his Facebook Watch show Virugiri Dot Com, “I think there are many candidates for captain but I think Rohit is the best candidate because he has done well as a leader for the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL. He has won the IPL championship five times. So according to me, the next T20 captain of Team India should be Rohit Sharma."

