We Didn't Come Here To Lie Down, We Want To Be Competitive Against Teams Like India: Namibia Coach

Namibia on Friday made history by making the Super 12s on their T20 World Cup debut but coach Pierre De Bruyn said his team is not done yet and promised a competitive showing against big sides like India, Pakistan and New Zealand.

Namibia beat Ireland in their final group match on Friday to qualify for Super 12s.

“Yeah, look, it’s time for us to reflect and also enjoy this moment, but we certainly didn’t come here just to go and lie down now," de Bruyn said.

“Facing India, Pakistan, New Zealand, those types of teams is going to be a great experience for these players, but you know, we want to be competitive in whatever we do, with the ball, bat, in the field, the way we present ourselves, the way — we’re going to compete, so we’re looking forward to that."

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

It is a significant achievement for a small country like Namibia which has a population of 25 lakh. However, the team has shown what it can do even with limited resources.

“We’ve made history now, advancing to the Super 12. First time ever we’re going to play against these guys in a T20 World Cup. We are going to enjoy the next 24 hours or so and then we’re going to sit down as a group again and we’re going to put some goals on the table," said de Bruyn.

Asked about the historic achievement, the coach said: “Yes, we have. In 2019 April, that’s when we qualified and got our ODI status. That made a big difference. I had three contract, full-time contracted players. That allowed me to get 16 full-time contracted players, just that ODI status, and that gave us the opportunity to build.

“But when it comes to the normal resources if you measure yourself against full members, we’re way off in terms of our facilities, full-time coaches, full-time SNCs, doctors, all of that. But we’ve got a saying that we’ve got to find a way."

ASLO READ | T20 World Cup 2021: Mentor MS Dhoni Turns Throwdown Specialist To Help India Batters Prepare For Pakistan Clash

De Bruyn feels it is important to make the best of opportunities at the big stage.

“As a coach myself, I’ve really made sure that the players and us as a group, we just use our opportunities. We don’t have everything, but these times like we’re sitting here winning a cricket game knowing that we’re going to the next World Cup.

“We know financially it makes a difference and we can upscale and we can invest a little bit more in our resources," he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here