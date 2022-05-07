We Didn't Stick to Our Bowling Plans in Middle Overs: PBKS Captain Mayank Agarwal

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal felt his batters had put up a fine display in posting 189/5 after he opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday and blamed the bowlers not sticking to the plan in the middle overs that culminated into a defeat. Powered by opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fifty and Shimron Hetmyer’s finishing touches, RR chased down the target in 19.4 overs with PBKS succumbing to their sixth defeat of IPL 2022.

PBKS opener Jonny Bairstow signaled his return to form with a 40-ball 56. Jitesh Sharma (38*) and Liam Livingstone (22) provided the late flourish to help their team end up with a challenging total.

“I thought we got a very good score," Mayank said during a post-match chat with the broadcaster. “In the middle overs we didn’t stick to our bowling plans. They kept coming hard at us and kept scoring boundaries. Going through and through for 20 overs, they had the momentum on their side."

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the PBKS bowlers taking two wickets for 29 runs from his quota of four overs. Thanks to his brilliant 19th over in which he allowed just three runs and picked up a wicket as well that the contest headed into the final over in which RR needed to score 8 runs.

“Arshdeep has been nothing short of brilliant. He puts his hand up when the team needs it. He has been a leader in the team and it has been fantastic for us," said Mayank in praise of his pacer.

PBKS have a long five-day break before they return to action next. They will face Royal Challengers Bangalore next Friday at the Brabourne Stadium.

RR, who with their seventh win of the season remain in the top-three, have a three-day break and will next take on Delhi Capitals on Wednesday at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

