'We do not Have Many Openers... You Guys Can Guess' - Rishabh Pant on KL Rahul's Replacement in 1st IND vs SA T20I

Rishabh Pant was named as the captain of the Indian men’s cricket team for the T20I series against South Africa as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that KL Rahul was ruled out due to a right groin injury on Wednesday.

The selectors did not name a replacement for Rahul, with the only designated openers in the Indian squad being Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan and Venkatesh Iyer not having opened for India.

Pant gave a big hint that Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to replace the injured KL Rahul at the top of the order and partner Ishan Kishan in the first T20I first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

“I think there would not be many changes in the batting order as KL would have opened. There will be one change for sure, we do not have many openers… You guys can guess. We will discuss the team after some time,” Pant said on ahead of the clash.

Gaikwad could not replicate last season’s Orange Capwinning performance, and scored 368 runs at an average of 26.29 and strike rate of 126.46 for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022.

“It’s a very good feeling although it didn’t come in good circumstances. The news just came in for me as well an hour back so I’m also processing it. I haven’t even digested the information yet. It is a great feeling getting this opportunity, especially in my hometown,” Pant said.

When asked about his own batting position, with him experimenting during his time leading the Delhi Capitals, he said, “My batting order will depend on the conditions. In these conditions, we can’t have a floating batting line because we play spinners day in and day out.

“But if we need a floating batting line up we will have it,“ he added.

Pant will be making his Team India captaincy debut at his home ground and the 24-year-old was happy on being handed the honour and responsibility.

“It’s a very good feeling. Didn’t come under very good circumstances. At the same time, I am feeling happy. I would like to thank BCCI for giving me this opportunity to lead the Indian side. I will try to make most of it,” Pant said.

“But first of all, thank you to all my well wishers throughout my journey for supporting me through my thick and thins of my cricketing career. But I would like to make this as a base to keep improving and making my life better and better each and every day,” added Pant.

