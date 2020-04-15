Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

We Don't Need Them to Survive: PCB Chief Mani on India

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar might have called for an India-Pakistan series to help raise funds in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, but PCB chief Ehsan Mani has made it clear that the Pakistan Cricket Board doesnt need the BCCI to join hands with them.

IANS |April 15, 2020, 8:38 AM IST
We Don't Need Them to Survive: PCB Chief Mani on India

Lahore: Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar might have called for an India-Pakistan series to help raise funds in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, but PCB chief Ehsan Mani has made it clear that the Pakistan Cricket Board doesnt need the BCCI to join hands with them.

"We have suffered losses but they (India) are not in our thinking or planning. It is like a Pie in the Sky situation. We have to live without them and we don't need them to survive," he said in a podcast released by the PCB's media department.

"I am clear if India doesn't want to play we have to plan without them. Once or twice they have made promises to play against us but pulled out at the last moment."

In fact, Mani went on to say that he is happy to see the two countries clash in ICC events and the Asia Cup.

"Right now we play against them (India) in ICC events and Asia Cup and that is okay because we are interested in playing cricket. We want to keep politics and sports apart," he said.

Interestingly, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar joked that there are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than there is of an India-Pakistan bilateral series in the near future.

"There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan," said Gavaskar in a Youtube chat with former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja.

"Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seem unlikely right now."

