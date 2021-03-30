We Don't Talk A Lot of Sense: Sanju Samson Reveals His Conversations With Ben Stokes

Sanju Samson is one of the most sought after batsmen in India’s domestic circuit. He started the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE with two high impact performances for the Rajasthan Royals and has been named the captain of the franchise for the 2021 season which commences from April 9. Along with Samson, the line-up of the Royals boasts of the greatest all-rounder in international cricket – Ben Stokes and the pair share a good camaraderie on and off the field.

Replying to a question on what cricketers talk about when batting together in the middle and Samson stated that it could be anything depending on who is out there in the middle.

“It can be anything. It depends on the partner you are batting with. So, if I am batting with Stokesy (Ben Stokes), I don’t think we talk a lot of sense there. We just smile about it and react like it was a great shot and then decide what to do next ball.”

Samson was handed over the captaincy after the poor show of the Royal’s last season where they finished at number 8 on the points table. Steve Smith was removed as skipper and he moved to the Delhi Capitals. The smashing batsman from Kerala will be under pressure to deliver not only with the bat but as captain too in 2021.

Samson, however, is not feeling the pressure and is looking forward to the opportunity.

“I am very much excited to do this role for my team. I started being a Royal when I was 18 and now I am 26, the team has given me this role, I am really excited and looking forward to it,” added Samson.

Samson had an aggregate of 375 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 158.89 with 3 fifties in the UAE last year. Stokes played just 8 matches and scored 285 runs at a strike rate of 142.5 including a brilliant unbeaten 107 off just 60 deliveries against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

If the Royals are to make an impression in IPL 2021, then Samson and Stokes will have to come up with the big performances. They open their campaign with an encounter against Punjab Kings on the 12th of April.