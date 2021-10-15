We Gave it Our All, Unfortunately Fell Short: Delhi Capitals Opener Shikhar Dhawan

In a heartfelt post, Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday said that he and his teammates gave their best on the field but unfortunately they fell short in the playoffs of IPL 2021, which is being played in the UAE. Delhi, who topped the points table in the league stage, were knocked out in the playoffs of the IPL 2021 after losing by 3 wickets to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 of the cash-rich league in Sharjah on Wednesday.

The 35-year old southpaw had an exceptional season with the bat for Delhi Capitals, scoring 587 runs in 16 matches.

“What a season it has been @DelhiCapitals! We gave it our all but unfortunately fell short. I have cherished every moment of it and I’m already looking forward to next season #RoarTogether," said Dhawan, who played a knock of 36 runs in Qualifier 2.

Meanwhile, Shikhar’s teammate and South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje said that he is disappointed to not win the IPL trophy but he is proud of what the Delhi Capitals achieved this season.

“In sport and in life, things move so rapidly. Can’t believe how time went by with this amazing bunch. Proud of what we achieved and disappointed that we couldn’t get the trophy. Thank you to everyone involved, especially the fans for sticking with us," said Nortje who picked 12 wickets in 8 matches for Delhi season.

The loss in the second Qualifier against KKR meant that DC were denied a second consecutive IPL final and missed out on winning the title once again despite an impressive performance in the league stage.

