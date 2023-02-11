We Had Our Plans But Could Not Execute: Australia Captain Pat Cummins Admits After Nagpur Humiliation

The focus was nowhere but on the Nagpur pitch before the commencement of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The Australian media and a few former cricketers were spending more time debating or rather questioning whether the pitch was being doctored more than the preparedness of the Pat Cummins-led unit. India has a history of producing pitches that assist spinners.

But this time around, the limelight hogged by the 22-yard strip at the VCA Stadium was a little over the top.

But all that noise around the track and ‘India tailoring it for their own favour’ disappeared in thin air when Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj sent Usman Khawaja and David Warner packing respectively inside the first 10 minutes of the Nagpur Test. Moreover, the Aussie media that went in radio silence when a couple of left-handers – Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel – played with chins up against someone like a Nathan Lyon, whom they sometimes refer to as a G.O.A.T – the Greatest of All Time.

By the end of the Test, which India had completed an innings and 132 runs victory. Australia had only two things to speak about – first, Todd Murphy’s brilliance on debut and then ‘failing to execute’ their plans which were made after going through the grind in the outskirts of Bengaluru, employing Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling-double.

At the post-match presser on Saturday, Cummins admitted that the unit couldn’t apply what was initially decided in the board room.

“We faced pretty tough bowlers in this Test, we had our plans, but could not execute,” Cummins told reporters after a humiliating defeat in Nagpur.

“Game really speeds up in India, they put on a lot of pressure. They bowled well, (they’re) masters of spin. We have to find our methods to counter that, to be honest. You saw (Steve) Smith and (Alex) Carey put pressure on the bowlers, it takes a bit of bravery. We were not proactive enough, that will be a conversation going into the Delhi Test,” he added.

Planning is fine. But was the Nagpur pitch really so scary to have dominated the conversation before the match?

Well, the skipper dealt it with smartly and spoke what was visible with naked eyes in all eight sessions.

“The pitch, in some way as expected, didn’t have a lot of bounce for the pacers. For three days, spinners looked threatening, so no real surprises there on what we expected,” Cummins added.

Cummins, who has been quite impressive since taking charge of the Test team, was all praise for Ashwin though who bagged his 450th wicket in the first innings and claimed a five-wicket haul in the second, playing a crucial role in India’s clinical victory.

“Ashwin is a world class bowler in these conditions, an all-time Indian great. He is always going to be a challenge. Also, we need to give time to bowlers and the same way how they extended their batting we need to do that,” Cummins said.

Going into the Delhi Test, starting February 17, Australia will get a major boost as Mitchell Starc will be a value addition. While the left-arm quick arrives in India on Saturday, questions loom over the availability of Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green.

“Starc lands today in Delhi. Hazelwood will not be ready for the second Test. [Cmeron] Green, we are not sure, we will have to assess in the next two days,” Cummins said.

