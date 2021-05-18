CRICKETNEXT

We Have a Fair Idea About Kane Williamson's Game: Umesh Yadav Reckons Dismissing New Zealand Captain Early Will be Key in WTC Final

The world's top-two teams are gearing up for the WTC final that will be played between June 18 and 22 in Southampton.

Umesh Yadav has picked Kane Williamson as the key wicket that will brighten the prospects of India beating New Zealand in the final of the ICC World Test Championship. The world’s top-two teams are gearing up for the summit clash that will be played between June 18 and 22 in Southampton.

“We do have a fair idea about Kane’s game, though I don’t think he has too many weaknesses,” Umesh told The Telegraph. “Of course, any quality batsman can fall to a good delivery, so as a fast bowler, you should look to stick to your strong points and bowl more of those balls which can fetch you wickets.

“And yeah, we need to get Kane out as early as possible as that’ll surely benefit the team,” he added.

Umesh though admits that New Zealand are a well-balanced team and he expects a tough contest. “New Zealand are a strong side, they bat deep and their pacers are quite experienced and lethal. So it will be a tough game,” he said.

The English conditions are another challenge, Umesh says, and the team that is disciplined in each session will be the one that will emerge victorious. “English conditions are also a big challenge for us and so is playing against a team like New Zealand,” he said.

“But being Test players, we need to play with discipline and make sure we remain disciplined right throughout in all aspects of the game. The team that maintains such discipline in each and every session will prevail,” he added.

The India cricketers will soon start assembling in Mumbai from where they will depart for the UK tour. They are currently in the midst of a forced-break after IPL 2021 was suspended earlier this month midway through its 14th season.

“It’s difficult to say whether the IPL getting suspended was good or bad because in any case, cricket has reduced due to the pandemic,” Umesh said.

