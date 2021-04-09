- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
We have Eight Players in India: New Zealand Cricket Body Responds to New Travel Ban
The New Zealand government has banned all flights from New Delhi as the country face a surge in Coronavirus.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 9, 2021, 9:14 AM IST
New Zealand cricket has gone into crisis management mode after their government decided to ban all flights to and fro from India. The step was taken in view of the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country. Following the decision the cricket body has now responded to this move saying that they have eight Black Caps in India busy preparing for IPL.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
“We’re monitoring the situation and are in contact with the IPL franchises to keep the lines of communication open, because the tournament’s due to go for some time.”We’re prepared to discuss all contingencies, if the situation warrants,” NZC’s PR manager Richrd Brooks told ‘The New Zealnd Herald.’
Prime Minister Jacinda Arden too has come out and said the safety of these eight players: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson–is NZC’s responsibility.
“Ultimately these decisions around travel into high risk countries generally will come down to individuals, but also if it’s a workforce, their employers,” she said at yesterday’s announcement. “So those are judgements they need to make,” she said.
ALSO READ – IPL 2021: From Raina’s Withdrawal To Gavaskar’s Comment On Anushka – The Biggest Controversies From IPL 2020
The tournament begins tonight with Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians.Just like last year, Covid-19 is playing a spoilsport in the buildup to the IPL. Along with some players, ground staff and members of different teams have tested positive. Even though most of them have managed to recover in time, so many cases have already have raised questions — if the league should go forward or not. Mumbai, one the venues for the tournament, is one the worst-hit places in India, but the board has refused to move matches from there. With this, the numbers could just swell.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule