We have Eight Players in India: New Zealand Cricket Body Responds to New Travel Ban

New Zealand cricket has gone into crisis management mode after their government decided to ban all flights to and fro from India. The step was taken in view of the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country. Following the decision the cricket body has now responded to this move saying that they have eight Black Caps in India busy preparing for IPL.

“We’re monitoring the situation and are in contact with the IPL franchises to keep the lines of communication open, because the tournament’s due to go for some time.”We’re prepared to discuss all contingencies, if the situation warrants,” NZC’s PR manager Richrd Brooks told ‘The New Zealnd Herald.’

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden too has come out and said the safety of these eight players: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson–is NZC’s responsibility.

“Ultimately these decisions around travel into high risk countries generally will come down to individuals, but also if it’s a workforce, their employers,” she said at yesterday’s announcement. “So those are judgements they need to make,” she said.

The tournament begins tonight with Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians.Just like last year, Covid-19 is playing a spoilsport in the buildup to the IPL. Along with some players, ground staff and members of different teams have tested positive. Even though most of them have managed to recover in time, so many cases have already have raised questions — if the league should go forward or not. Mumbai, one the venues for the tournament, is one the worst-hit places in India, but the board has refused to move matches from there. With this, the numbers could just swell.

