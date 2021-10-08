We Have Only Scratched the Surface, Says Irfan Pathan on J&K lad Umram Malik’s Record 153 kmph Ball

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik scripted history on October 6 as he bowled the fastest ball everby an Indian in the Indian Premiere League (IPL). After grabbing headlines with his debut match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Umran was successful in keeping the buzz around him alive in the second match. In his first match, he had bowled a 151.03 kmph delivery, which isthe fastest by an Indian in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league. People were still praising the Jammu and Kashmir lad when he scripted history by bowling the fastest ball ever in IPLby an Indian. Surpassing the record of Navdeep Saini, who had clocked 152.85 kph in the past in the IPL, Umran clocked 153 kmph in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on October 6.

In the ninth over of the innings, Umran went past the 150-kmph mark at least four times with the best coming in the fourth ball. The 153 kmph ball was followed by a 152 kmph delivery. Many former cricketers praised the J&K lad for his stunning spell. Former West Indian fast bowler Ian Bishop was also one of them. Bishop was impressed with Umran’s consistency to bowl around and over 150 kmph. In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote, “Loving the Umran Malik story. Rise of the pace giants, and hope for the future: 153 mph.”

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle stated that Umran is not just a tearaway, he looks like a proper bowler, and he should be looked after. He further questioned Irfan Pathan, who is the mentor of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, ifare there any more such cricketers in J&K.

Something about pace that has you on the edge of your seat. Umran Malik isn't just a tearaway. He looks a proper bowler and we need to look after him.@IrfanPathan, any more there in Jammu and Kashmir?— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 6, 2021

In his reply, the former Indian cricketer said that so far, they have we’ve only managed to scratch the surface of J&K cricket. “So much more talent to discover there,” Pathan added.

Harsha bhai, So far we’ve only managed to scratch the surface of J&K cricket. So much more talent to discover there!— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 6, 2021

Umran has impressed many cricket lovers and one can only wait and watch, when he will make his international debut.

