We Have the List, Expect New Selectors by March 1 Or 2: Madan Lal
Newly-appointed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member Madan Lal believes that the Indian team will get its new chief selector by the first week of March. The CAC comprising of Lal, R.P. Singh and Sulakshana Naik have been assigned to pick two new selectors as M.S.K. Prasad and Gagan Khoda have finished their tenures.
