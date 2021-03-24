We Have The Quantity & The Quality: Sanjay Bangar Highlights India's Bench Strength

Former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has said that the Indian cricket is operating like a ‘factory’ with a bunch of talented youngsters ready to take up the job in the national setup as and when it arises.

“There was a time in international cricket when Australia used to field two teams, Australia and Australia A. I remember a tournament which was held in Australia and actually Australia were participating with two teams. So, India, with the depth of talent they have at the moment…It’s just a factory, the structure is so good. The IPL leaves a great foundation, first class set-up is absolutely fantastic. We have the quantity and we have the quality, so there are so many choices and at times, you feel envious of the amount of talent the team possesses, the bench strength,” he said.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar explained why Axar Patel was not picked ahead of Krunal Pandya in the England ODI series.

“Krunal Pandya richly deserves for his Vijay Hazare performances, having scored two 100s and picked up wickets and has got a chance. If Axar is good for a T20I and Test matches, then he should be good enough for 10-over or ODI cricket as well. I believe continuity is critical to any player’s confidence. If a player looks to get those opportunities on a regular basis, then he is settled when it comes to a crunch game and that one aspect has to be looked into. Apart from that, India has plethora of options available with them.”