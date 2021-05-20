We Have the Team to Win in England, Results Will be in Our Favour: Cheteshwar Pujara

What Team India achieved in Australia in 2020 series was monumental, not because they posted a consecutive series win Down Under, but the circumstances in which they emerged victorious. India kept on losing key players before each match, and it was practically their bench players who rose to the occasion and took the team to a famous win.

India Doing What Australia Couldn’t Do at their Peak: Inzamam-ul-Haq on Bench Strength

In an interview with the Times of India, Cheteshwar Pujara agrees that this is the strongest ever bench he has seen in Team India. “The amount of talent in the Indian circuit is humongous. Be it our bowling or batting – we have the backup for the players. The Australia series earlier this year was an example. We had so many injuries, but the backup options did well for us to win the series. Everyone in this Indian team is hungry to do well and that’s the sign of a good side.”

Not only that, Pujara claims that India could win a Test series in England for the first time after 2007. Now India is an all-weather team and can win in any given conditions. “For sure, we have the team to win in England. We have been doing well in overseas conditions recently. The confidence in the team is high. In every department of the game – our side has high-quality players and if we are able to execute our plans on the given day – the results will be in our favour against England.”

Team India will play the WTC final and a five-Test series against England in England, starting June 18. The BCCI has announced a 20-member squad for the same. Simultaneously, Team India will also participate in a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The squad of the same is yet to be announced by the board.

It is learnt that Rahul Dravid could coach this side, and Shikhar Dhawan could be appointed the skipper of the team.

