Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 21, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

'We Have This Chabuk Batsman’: How Sourav Ganguly Described Young MS Dhoni

There is no doubt that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly shaped the career of many budding cricketers, and perhaps the most prominent of them all has to be MS Dhoni.

Cricketnext Staff |July 21, 2020, 12:25 PM IST
'We Have This Chabuk Batsman’: How Sourav Ganguly Described Young MS Dhoni

There is no doubt that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly shaped the career of many budding cricketers, and perhaps the most prominent of them all has to be MS Dhoni.

Dhoni made his debut under Dada in 2004 against Bangladesh, and his first few matches weren't successful as he would have liked. But Ganguly persisted with him and even gave him an opportunity to bat up the order, where he proved his credentials.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders director Joy Bhattacharya revealed that Ganguly described Dhoni as ‘Chabuk batsman’ in 2004.

“I remember being on a flight to Bangladesh in 2004 and Sourav was just telling me ‘we have this chabuk new batsman’. ‘Chabuk’ means whipped.

"He said ‘chabuk new batsman’ who has come out. You have to see him, MS Dhoni is going to be a star,’” said Bhattacharya in 22 yarns podcast of Oaktree Sports hosted by Gaurav Kapur uploaded on Spotify and Youtube.

“One thing he was just fantastic at was that he would just see you and he would know the talent. If you have the talent, he would back you. It didn’t mean that you could not get runs, you could fail, it didn’t matter to him. Because he knew on the day you had the ability to score,” Bhattacharya added.

He went on to say in the interview, that it is Ganguly who gave India match-winners like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag.

Bhattacharya recalled, “Look at Yuvraj, look at Sehwag. You know what he does to Sehwag. He turns around and says to him ‘look the middle order is too crowded. If you want to play for India, you have to open. There is me, Tendulkar, Laxman, Dravid… where are you going to get a chance? Yuvraj Singh did not get a chance for so many years because the middle order is crowded. Go and open’. And what happened was that Sehwag opened and the history was made."

bccijoy bhattacharyaMS Dhonisourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more