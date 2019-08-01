We Have to Accept We Played Poorly: Sarkar

After Bangladesh suffered a 3-0 ODI clean-sweep at the hands of Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar said that there was no excuse for the way his team played and had to accept that they were under-par.
"We are all disappointed because we lost the series 3-0," Sarkar said after Bangladesh suffered a 122-run loss in Colombo. "When we lost the first two we all were thinking about coming back into the third match strongly. But today we lost once again. So, we are all upset. We played poorly, we have to accept that.
“The more important thing is that Sri Lanka have won a series after four years, home conditions or anywhere because they played well. If we could have played our best or give our best performance in all three departments, then the scenario would have been a lot better than this.
"We are trying to overcome those mistakes through practice. I didn't score runs in the first two matches, those who also didn't score were trying really hard. In practice, even in the room due to security and all the time we were talking of how to make a comeback.
''Maybe all were too worried. Sometimes results don't come because of too much tension. What happens when we fail is that we think too much and in the process fail to take a decision like whether we should play our normal game or should we abandon it and go into a shell and all those things.”
Sarkar also addressed whether the reason behind their losses was the key absence of Shakib Al Hasan, saying that he did not believe the absence of just one player could justify a performance like this.
"No, it's not like that. If one player would have been here it would be different, it is not like that. Or with one's performance, we would have won the match, that's not right too.
“But it could have happened that if he was here, others could have played better because of his motivation, the innings might have been different. Those who got out early, if he scored runs there, they might have gone to the pitch later and the wicket would have been different then. Who is not here, we can't talk about him. Those who were here... we couldn't play well that's why this result.
''We have to take the blame. I admit that sometimes it looked bad that we repeated the same mistakes again and again,” Sarkar said.
We Have to Accept We Played Poorly: Sarkar
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings