'We Haven't Been Able to Defend Where There Was Dew': Batting Coach Rathour Defends Indian Bowlers

Team India has been lately dealing with the problem of leaking too many runs in death overs in the shortest format of the game. The bowlers have been failing to contain the opposition batters in the last 3-4 overs which has made the team pay a heavy price on several occasions. The Super 4 games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 followed by the opening T20I against Australia in Mohali are some of the examples that raise concerns over India’s death bowling, especially when a T20 World Cup is around the corner.

Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has repeatedly conceded runs at an economy rate of more than 15 while Harshal Patel, who recently returned to the mix after an injury lay-off, was expensive in the series against Australia. However, team’s batting coach Vikram Rathour surprisingly cited ‘dew’ being a factor that went against the Indian bowlers.

Ahead of the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram, Rathour addressed a presser and said,

“We are working on that area of getting better at defending targets. But to be fair to our bowlers, toss plays a vital role and every time we have not been able to defend are the places where there has been dew, so it gets easier to chase.”

Contrary to Rathour’s claims, none of the Indian team members, who spoke to the media after the defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai, blamed it on the dew factor making defending difficult. The batting coach might have referred to the match against Australia at Mohali where India couldn’t protect a 200-plus target.

Further, Rathour was sympathetic to the bowlers despite the kind of criticism they have faced of late.

“I won’t be harsh on bowlers as they have been able to push the match till last over, every time when we are looking to defend. It’s one ball here and there but of course, we are doing pretty well but hopefully, we will get better,” he said.

Asked if the batters in the middle decide on a possible target, the coach replied, “Definitely, it depends on the surface that we are playing on but when you say we haven’t been able to put up good scores, I don’t agree with that.”

“There’s a visible shift in the way we are batting. Our approach has changed a bit. We are actually being more aggressive. We are playing with better strike rates and more intent which is pretty evident since the last T20 World Cup. We have done well every time when we batted first,” he added.

