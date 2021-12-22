'We Haven't Played A Test in Three Summers'-Ireland Skipper Fires Shots at ICC

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie said being called an ICC Full Member doesn’t feel like something of substance and currently, it’s just a name. His scathing remarks came on the back of some neglect from the world governing body whose apathy made sure that Ireland didn’t have enough match practice ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Result: another failure to make it to the semis. Besides, they are also not playing regular Test matches—a particular feature for full members.

“We’re a Test member or a Full Member, but at the moment it only really feels like a name. Nothing’s really showing for that. We’ve had our days out at Lord’s and Malahide but apart from that, all I can see is a name. It’ll be three years in the summer that we haven’t played a Test match," he was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

BalbIrnie is currently in Florida to play a two-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series against the hosts. Ireland’s status as Full-Member means that, after a two-year grace period, their players no longer qualify as locals in county cricket.

“In my opinion, that was hugely detrimental to some of the young cricketers here. It’s massively disappointing, watching all of these brilliant Test series around the world - the Ashes particularly, staying up all night to watch such a historic series. I go back to that Lord’s Test because it was the highlight of a career. For the young guys coming through to maybe not have that experience again, that’s hugely disappointing," said Balbirnie.

The skipper said the two-match series will be a great opportunity to express themselves after a disappointing T20 World Cup. “We were really disappointed about the T20 World Cup and this is just a chance to go out and try to play with a bit of freedom and give the guys confidence to go out and express themselves. It’s easy to say that but we’ve all got to go out and do it once we get over that line. I’ve seen a lot of good stuff in the period we have had here," said Balbirnie.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here