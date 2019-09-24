Bangladesh made it to the final of the T20I series at home, against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, but coach Russell Domingo is still not satisfied with the performance his team has delivered.
In the final, Bangladesh will meet Afghanistan, who have been their nemesis in the format since 2014. But on Friday, Bangladesh managed to register a win finally against the Afghanis, that will give them a boost ahead of the final. But coach Domingo believes that there are areas that the team needs to improve upon.
"We haven't played the perfect game yet," Domingo said. "We have been good in certain areas and average in certain areas. We are still trying to find the perfect game.
The biggest worry for Domingo has been the failure of top order in the first half of the innings. In all the league games they have played, Bangladesh have lost 15 wickets in first 10 overs.
"We haven't got to the last five or six overs with only two or three wickets down," he said. "We lose too many wickets in the first ten overs. We have to get to the 15th over with two wickets down, maybe, so that we have a platform for the last five overs."
One area that the Bangladeshis have done well is the pace department. Fast bowlers Mohammad Saifuddin is the joint highest wicket-taker with seven wickets, while Shafiul Islam has impressed with four scalps. This performance might just propel Bangladesh to go with four fast bowlers in the final.
"I think we are going to add a fourth seamer to our 12 and make a decision tomorrow, looking at the wicket," Domingo said. "It is an area we can exploit if there's more pace and bounce. My thinking is where we are going to play the World Cup in a year's time. We are playing in Australia, and I can't see us playing one or two seamers there. We have to play at least three or four fast bowlers in Australia.
"Winning now is important but we also have to think of what is in the best interest of the team going forward. It is a fine line to balance it. It is always good to have a fast-bowling attack, but I understand the culture and the fact that the strength of the team lies in spin bowlers. I am trying to find the balance as a coach."
